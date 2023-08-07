Standard Bank group appoints Springer

Standard Bank Group has appointed Diana Springer as group head of brand and marketing.

Springer, who previously worked as head of customer relationship management strategy at Ogilvy SA, will be working towards positioning Standard Bank Group’s brand strategically through its brand and marketing operating model.

With her immense experience in marketing and branding, Springer has also worked for Microsoft and Diageo.

She was also a managing partner at M&C Saatchi Abel.

Marais takes the reigns as Momentum Metropolitan group CEO

Momentum Metropolitan has appointed Jeanette Marais as group CEO, making her the first female CEO of a large, listed life insurance and asset management group in South Africa. Marais succeeds Hillie Meyer, who was appointed group CEO for a fixed term of five years in

February 2018. Marais joined Momentum Metropolitan as deputy group CEO in 2018.

With an Executive MBA (cum laude) from the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Free State, Marais cut her business teeth in her first corporate stretch at

Momentum from 1990 to 1999, after which she gained valuable experience as a C-suite executive at other financial services firms in South Africa.

This decades-long executive career has enabled her with the requisite and relevant industry experience.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.