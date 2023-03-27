Telkom appoints new chairperson

Telkom this week announced it had appointed Geoffrey Qhena as the chairperson of its board of directors effective April 1.

The appointment follows Telkom’s announcement in November last year that Sello Moloko would step down as chairperson. Qhena is the former chief executive of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC).

“During his tenure, he grew the IDC’s asset base from R31-billion in 2004 to R137-billion in 2018,” Telkom said.

Qhena serves on the Investec Bank and Exxaro Resources boards as a non-executive director and chairperson, respectively. He is a chartered accountant registered with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

KFC Africa appoints GM

KFC has appointed Akhona Qengqe as its first black female general manager for Africa, effective April 1.

“Akhona’s experience spans multiple industries, including petroleum, property, marketing, operations and convenience retail. She has also served as the chairperson of the board of the Franchise Association of South Africa,” KFC said.

Akhona started at KFC in 2015 as development director after the company promoted her to lead the company’s equity, inclusion and belonging agenda before being promoted to chief people officer for KFC Africa in 2020. Then KFC appointed her to the role of chief development officer.

1nvest appoints new board member

Index fund manager 1nvest has appointed advocate Mpho Rasivhetshele as a non-executive director of commodity ETF company 1nvest ETF issuer. Rasivhetshele holds an LLB degree and a certificate in prospecting and mining law. She is a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

Rasivhetshele was an evidence leader at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture from January 2019 to December 2021.

Metair appoints interim CEO and CFO

This week, battery manufacturing company Metair Investments announced that its chief executive, Riaz Haffejee, had resigned effective March 31. As a result, the company has appointed Sjoerd Douwenga, Metair’s chief financial officer, as interim CEO and Anesh Jogia, Metair’s finance executive, as interim CFO while it seeks a permanent CEO.

Northam board committees change

This week, Northam Platinum announced it had changed its board committees.

Northam’s board appointed Temba Mvusi, the company’s non-executive chairman, as the chairman of the investment and nomination committees. The company appointed non-executive director Mcebisi Jonas as a member of the remuneration committee. Northam appointed non-executive director Emily Kgosi as a member of the nomination committee and lead independent director Hester Hickey as a member of the investment

committee.

Mahube appoints new director

The board of Mahube Infrastructure, which owns infrastructure assets across southern Africa, appointed Martin Kuscus as a non-executive director, effective March 13.

He served as the MEC of finance in the North West provincial government from 1994 until 2004.

From June 2004 to July 2009, he was chief executive of the South African Bureau of Standards. From November 2010 to June 2019, he was chairperson of the Mineworker’s Provident Fund. Kuscus is a partner at Makings Consulting Services and a non-executive director at Ellies and Bigen Africa.

Novus makes new appointments

Printing and packaging company Novus Holdings has appointed Lulama Mtanga as its lead independent director, effective April 1.

Mtanga, who has served on the Novus board since 2017, is the chair of the social and ethics committee and a member of the audit and risk committee.

She was previously a partner at law firm Bowmans.

Novus also appointed Marang Mashologu as a non-executive director effective April 1.

