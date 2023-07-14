William Mzimba resigns from Vodacom after five-year tenure

Chief officer at Vodacom Business South Africa, William Mzimba, has resigned from his position after a five-year tenure.

William Mzimba is expected to leave the company at the end of September.

During his tenure, he headed up Vodacom Business enterprise units in Africa where he led a team tasked with driving digital transformation of businesses and governments across several industries and markets.

Vodacom South Africa CEO Sitho Mdlalose offered his gratitude to William for his invaluable contribution to growing Vodacom Business, including overseeing Vodacom’s SmartGov initiative, which saw the deployment of smart metering solutions that improved revenue assurance for municipalities, citizen engagement and smart asset management.

“We wish William Mzimba the very best for his next chapter and will announce a successor in due course,” said Mdlalose.

“More recently, William Mzimba was instrumental in the launch of ‘Turn To Us’, a solutions-driven programme that is a call-out to businesses of all sizes to partner and collaborate with Vodacom Business, so that we contribute towards their success and ultimately their bottom line.

“He also led the diversification of our IoT business, supported by various acquisitions, and extended its reach to include Vodafone markets, entrenching Vodacom as a market leader in IoT.”

He described Mzomba as instrumental in repositioning Vodacom’s cloud, hosting and security business where he spearheaded a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services resulting in the creation of Vodacom Amazon Business Group.

This further fast-tracked Vodacom’s drive into a fully fledged multi-cloud provider, which delivers cloud-first solutions.

William Mzimba said during his time at Vodacom, he had been privileged to witness the remarkable growth and success of the business.

“It is through the collaborative efforts of an exceptional executive team and employees that we have helped many organisations, small to large, transform their challenges into opportunities,” he said.

“In the true spirit of ‘Turn To Us’, I sincerely trust that Vodacom Business will continue to transform business challenges into possibilities.”

