Woman-owned Dongala fights for a place in tough hotel industry

Being a widowed woman in a hotel and hospitality space is no child’s play, but Ruby Shabalala, the owner of Dongala Boutique Hotel, is taking the bull by the horns.

The establishment, nestled in the heart of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal far midlands, offers a scenery view of the battlefields, a major tourist attraction for the semi-rural town.

Dongala, derived from the Shabalala clan name “Dongalamavuso” because of its strategic location, serves a resting place for revelers travelling to Durban and Johannesburg.

According to Shabalala, in an economic climate where jobs are scarce, she has dedicated her business to providing skills and in-service training to the youth.

“Ours is not just about generating revenue, but our business was also established on humanitarian grounds and to impact positively on people’s lives. We have more than 20 permanent staff in our payroll,” she said.

“But we also want to empower young people with skills. We do this by working together with the local tertiary institutions where we recruit students in the fields of hospitality and catering.

“We recruit and train them, some upon the complexion of the in-service are absorbed in the system.”

Shabalala, who is affectionately called mam’Ruby, told Sunday World that her business also empowers other emerging businesses by outsourcing some of its services.

She recalled that developing the establishment into one of the highly sought-after accommodation and leisure facilities in the province was not a walk in the park.

“Up to this day, I still get that weird look from tourists if I tell them that I’m the sole owner. Being a woman in this sector is also one of the disadvantages. But I’m grateful to the government and the private sector for their support.”

Shabalala, who was a professional nurse, started the business from scratch when she bought land and turned it into a profitable venture.

The relaunch of the Battlefield Festival to showcase the heritage and cultural treasure that the town boasts has also assisted to put Dongala on the map.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of high-profile people who have frequented the establishment and has heaped praises on its contribution to job creation.

Apart from the accommodation and catering services, the establishment is also known for hosting anniversaries, functions, birthday celebrations and weddings.

