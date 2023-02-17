Women in Procurement taking up its rightful space

The procurement industry is in a transition phase, presenting both challenges and exciting opportunities, as a key driver of development and enabler of service delivery.

According to Women in Procurement (WIP), the main role that procurement professionals play was thrust into the spotlight during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the world came to note the importance of a stable supply chains.

WIP Conference convenor and organiser Masego Khutsoane said they will be hosting the third annual WIP Conference on March 23 at Times Square in Pretoria, to shine the spotlight on important procurement topics such as talent management, technology, environment, social and governance, enterprise supplier development and broad-based black economic empowerment.

Khutsoane, who is also the CEO of Procurementor, a company that equips institutions and individuals with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to increase organisational effectiveness, said the government is the single largest buyer in the country, spending more than R500-billion on goods, services and construction works a year through more than 1 000 procuring entities.

“Skilled procurement personnel are vital to ensuring that procurement is efficient and optimised and there are many opportunities for women to grow and thrive in this industry.

“The WIP conference is a necessity, not just for women but for society as a whole. Gender parity in the workplace is crucial to ensuring that the imbalances of society and positions of influence are addressed. This event is a step towards addressing this.”

The one-day conference will address how women in the procurement space can accelerate their journey to value by better harnessing networks, intelligence and the experience of those at the forefront.

“Our speakers’ journeys, thoughts and learnings will deploy delegates towards success, understanding and intentionality in their careers”, she added.

The WIP Conference will introduce a targeted mentorship and coaching programme for procurement professionals, increase awareness of opportunities for women empowerment and funding, expand networks and provide a platform for women in procurement to network and collaborate on various business opportunities.

