Zikalala aims to revive delayed and stalled projects in Limpopo

The government’s intention to rescue stalled government construction and infrastructure projects is gathering steam. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala met with Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani last week to discuss the delayed and stalled projects in the province.

The stalled projects include police stations in Vuwani and Mankweng.

Zikalala outlined time lines and project execution plans to ensure that projects are finished on time and within their scope and costs.

The politician also talked tough, demanding immediate consequence management against project managers who delay project implementation, and the termination of poor performing contractors who do not meet time lines to complete projects.

He said his department was in the process of appointing new contractors to work on the Vuwani police station project.

“Public works and infrastructure is currently reviewing all slow-moving projects in Limpopo, and made it clear that a failure to improve will lead to harsher consequences.

“Delayed projects impact negatively on service delivery by government institutions. When the construction of a police station is delayed, the journey to a safer South Africa led by the South African Police Service is compromised.

“Departments use facilities to render services to the community.

A project stalled or delayed is service delivery denied and we have resolved that the department of public works and infrastructure must not be associated with poor performance or workmanship by contractors,” said Zikalala.

