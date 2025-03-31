Businessman abducted in Eastern Cape rescued in Gauteng

Police have rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman who was discovered in a home in Evaton, a township located north of Sebokeng, Gauteng.

The victim has been missing for a month after being abducted in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape.

Police say the man was abducted by an unidentified group of people who pretended to be immigration officials and then demanded a ransom from his family.

Two South Africans and two Pakistanis are among the suspects, who were apprehended over the weekend in various places in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the four suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation.

“According to a preliminary report, the victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station but never returned home,” said Van Wyk.

“The victim’s family subsequently reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom for the release of the victim.”

The intelligence led a multidisciplinary team that included members from the Soweto Flying Squad, DPCI TOMS, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape (DPCI-Hawks), National Crime Intelligence, and private security to apprehend a kidnapper in Killarney.

An unlicensed firearm was also seized.

Kidnapped Ethiopian businessman rescued

“This suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton, where two more kidnappers were arrested.

“Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a fourth kidnapper in Benoni. A vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was also seized.”

The suspects, said Van Wyk, are expected to appear before a magistrate’s court soon, while further investigations continue.

In the meantime, earlier in March, an Ethiopian businessman was kidnapped outside a restaurant in Johannesburg’s Norwood neighbourhood.

Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, stated that the businessman was discovered in a Kensington home. Police also found the businessman’s expensive jewellery and watches.

“In six months, more than 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Free State have been arrested,” Mathe said.

“According to the 2022/23 annual crime statistics, the total number of kidnappings in South Africa in that period was 15 342. Gauteng had the highest incidence, with 7 818 reported.”

