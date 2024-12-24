Businessman abducted two months ago rescued in Sebokeng

The police have rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old woman in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

This was part of a multi-agency operation to combat the scourge of kidnappings gripping the country.

The businessman, abducted in Lenasia over two months ago, was freed on Monday during a coordinated operation involving SAPS units, including Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Hostage and Negotiation team, and the Hawks.

Kidnapped by 3 black males driving a BMW X5

According to SAPS, the victim was kidnapped by three African males driving a BMW X5. A ransom was immediately demanded for his release.

“Following extensive investigation, the SAPS’ kidnapping team, joined by members from Crime Intelligence, Gauteng hostage and negotiation team, the Germiston Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Sedibeng Search and Rescue, SAPS Lenasia and SAPS Evaton, operationalised information they obtained on the location of the suspects in Sebokeng,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk in a statement.

A search of the property led police to a room where the businessman was being held captive. Authorities also discovered the body of an unidentified African male on the premises, adding a chilling layer to the incident.

The female suspect was arrested at the scene, and two cellphones were recovered. Police believe the cellphones may provide critical evidence. “More arrests are expected,” Lieutenant Colonel Van Wyk confirmed.

Growing incidents of kidnappings in the country

This incident highlights the growing crisis of kidnappings in South Africa, particularly those targeting businessmen. SAPS reports a surge in ransom kidnappings, with syndicates targeting individuals perceived to have access to substantial funds. Cases often involve prolonged captivity and, as in this case, can result in fatalities.

Communities are urged to assist police by promptly reporting incidents. “If any of their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers, they must immediately report to their nearest police station. Or they can call the SAPS Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111,” added Van Wyk.

Glimmer of hope

With law enforcement intensifying operations against kidnappers, the rescue of the Lenasia businessman offers a glimmer of hope. This amid the ongoing struggle to curb this disturbing trend. Further investigations are underway, and authorities remain committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice.

