Businessman slaps Free State tenderpreneurs with R10m lawsuit

Free State businessman Duma Mdlayedwa Mthombeni is suing another entrepreneur, Robert Madie, alongside his business associate Lebohang “Mbuu” Tsotetsi, for a whopping R10-million.

Mthombeni’s lawyers, Vana Tshabalala Attorneys, stated in the letter that was sent to Madie and Tsotetsi, as well as their business joint venture, Moroka JV Mbunana Building, that Mthombeni was suing them and their companies for defamation.

Mthombeni decided to file the multimillion-rand lawsuit after Madie had written a letter to the mayor of Mafube municipality stating that he was instructed to donate R3-million into the ANC Fezile Dabi region if they did not want to see their R58-million water reticulation contract terminated.

Madie’s company, Moroka Building, and Tsotetsi’s construction business, Mbunana Building, scored a water reticulation tender of R58-million to service water pipes and pumps in Frankfort, Free State.

There was drama in March when Madie, in a letter, made claims that the ANC secretary in the Fezile Dabi, Isaac Ngozo, had instructed him to pay R3-million into the business account of Mthombeni’s Skybuild, and failure to do so would result in the multimillion-rand tender being cancelled with immediate effect.

Mthombeni’s wife, who is the regional chairperson of the ANC in Fezile Dabi and the mayor of Ngwathe local municipality, Victoria De Beer-Mthombeni, and the chief whip of Mafube, Jonas Kotsi, were also drawn into the matter by Madie, as he claimed that there was a meeting in Kroonstad where a discussion of a R3-million payment was made.

Madie stated in his letter that even though De Beer-Mthombeni was not at the meeting, he was told by those who were present that the message will be conveyed to her about the feedback.

Allegations unfounded and untrue

In the letter to Madie and Tsotetsi, Mthombeni’s lawyers stated that their client was making demands based on allegations that they had tainted the reputation of their client.

“We refer to your letter dated 5 March 2025, wherein you allege that our client [Mthombeni] allegedly sought to solicit an amount of R 3 000 000 from you,” reads the letter.

“You further go on to state that you were only able to raise R 400 000, which was paid into our client’s business account towards the requested R3 000 000.

“Whilst the intended recipient of your letter is unclear, as it is addressed ‘to whom it may concern’, the letter and its contents have been received and published by various social media platforms, public forums, and newspapers.

“In order to sketch the extent of this publication, we shall briefly outline at least three of the many publications on various platforms surrounding the allegations you made against our client.”

The lawyers also outlined that their client had denied Madie’s claims and stated that the Moroka Building owner’s allegations were “unfounded and untrue”.

“Our client is a respected and highly successful businessman with key business interests both locally and internationally.

“The nature of these allegations has never been associated with him and his companies, as he operates with the highest levels of integrity and ethics.

“Your allegations contain false remarks that have the sole intention of causing damage to our client’s reputation and dignity,” wrote Mthombeni’s lawyers.

Damage to reputation irreversible

They also said that Madie’s and the company’s allegations have also been made in an effort to disparage the good name and reputation of their client and his company, Skybuild.

“These allegations impugned our client’s character and were made maliciously, knowing full well that they’re false.

“The damage done to our client’s reputation and that of Skybuild [Pty] Ltd by these false statements is severe and irreversible.

“It is our further instruction to proceed with a civil claim for damages in the amount of R10 000 000 against yourselves, payable on or by Friday, 11 April 2025.

“Should you fail to do so, we are instructed to take further legal action without further notice,” said Mthombeni’s lawyers.

Tsotetsi told Sunday World on Tuesday that the matter was now with the Hawks for investigation.

“The Hawks came and got all the information they required. As of now, this case is on another level and beyond us. We haven’t seen Mdlayedwa’s [Mthombeni] letter of demand,” said Tsotetsi.

