Businessman who ‘placed’ photos of Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma in urinals charged

A Free State businessman who is accused of racism after placing pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, his ex-wife Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema in urinals has appeared in court.

Gert Janse van Rensburg, from Sasolburg, had placed the pictures of the politicians so “his white patrons could piss on the faces of black politicians”.

He made his second appearance in the Equality Court sitting in Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Case postponed to September 2

The well-known entrepreneur has interests in hospitality and construction. He is facing charges of ‘racism’.

Van Rensburg’s case was postponed to September 2 after the court decided that witnesses should be called to testify.

The court was told that some of the witnesses had relocated to the US. Attempts to get them back in the country were under way.

Van Rensburg found himself in hot water after one of his former employees reported him and Jiovanni Cosmo, ex-manager of his former eatery and drinking hole, No Name Bar and Family Restaurant, to the South African Human Rights Commission.

This comes after images of the South African politicians were found to have been inserted into urinals at the pub, which is based in Vaal Park just before the R59 freeway, which separates Gauteng and Free State.

Last month Sunday World reported that the whistle-blower, Lehlohonolo Mathabatha, was living in fear. This after she claimed that Van Rensburg was threatening her.

Accused upbeat and all smiles

In court on Tuesday, the businessman was upbeat and all smiles when told that the matter had been postponed.

He greeted Mathabatha and her lawyer, Sbusiso Mantambo from the Human Rights Commission. The businessman added that he will see them on September 2.

Some of Van Rensburg’s former employees were also in court to support Mathabatha.

“I will see you in September. It was good to see you,” said Van Rensburg while smiling to his former employees.

Mathabatha raised the ire of Metsimaholo local municipality businessman Van Rensburg and his collaborators when she opened a case of racism against them.

Threatened whistle-blower

The SAHRC promptly took the case against Van Janse Rensburg.

Fearing for her life, Mathabatha told Sunday World that Van Rensburg had been threatening her since she took the matter up. She claimed he told her that he would ensure she never got employed again. She was fired and has been unemployed since.

The drama started when Mathabatha, employed as a head waiter at the drinking hole, approached Van Rensburg and the bar manager, Jiovanni Cosmo, in 2022, about staff demand a minimum wage.

Denies being racist

Van Rensburg said he doesn’t know the person who placed images of politicians in urinals. He said the establishment is a public environment where members of the public come and go.

He said that he was disgusted with the way this matter has been dealt with by the public.

“I am not a racist. I welcome the fact that this case can be properly ventilated in the correct forum and dealt with. And I can finally prove my innocence,” said Van Rensburg.”