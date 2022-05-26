Businessmen out on bail for R3-million PPE tender fraud

Three directors claiming to be from the Eastern Cape and who benefitted fraudulently from the provincial department of health appeared at the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday on charges related to PPE fraud.

Xolile Winston Zakhe and Richard Aron Meyer of Prometheus Capital from Gauteng and Jayslin Naidoo from Evo Health trading as Vortex in KwaZulu-Natal are suspected to have obtained tenders fraudulently in May 2020.

They were arrested by the Hawks in East London early on Wednesday and later released on R10 000 bail each. The matter has been remanded to July 18.

“It is alleged that Zakhe and Meyer, who are from Gauteng, submitted fraudulent lease documents to the department of health in the Eastern Cape, giving a misrepresentation of being residents of the Eastern Cape as that was part of the requirements,” said police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

She continued: “A sole director from Durban Jayslin Naidoo is also alleged to have misled the department of health in the Eastern Cape, claiming to be having a lease agreement as well, thus qualifying him to benefit from the PPE tender.”

Services were rendered by the respective companies and more than R3-million was paid by the provincial department of health.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author