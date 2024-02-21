Businesswoman Wendy Mbatha, her lover out on bail for assault

KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Wendy Mbatha and her boyfriend Senzo Cele have been granted bail following their arrest for assault.

The couple appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where they were set free on R1 500 bail each. The case was postponed to April 29 for further investigation.

Cele was captured in an eight-second video allegedly landing several blows to the face of a woman at the Pavilion Shopping Mall in Durban on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, confirmed to Sunday World that Mbatha and Cele, aged 35 and 40, were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They were nabbed in KwaMashu on Sunday. It is not clear what led to the attack.

The victim is three-months pregnant

Security guards had to intervene during the scuffle, and it later emerged that the victim was three-months pregnant and hails from Umlazi, in the south of Durban.

Before the couple’s arrest, Mbatha shared on social media a picture of her bruised breast. During the altercation, the victim had bitten her.

MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza became aware of the viral video after the public became incensed about the brutality of the attack.

Described as a “clear manifestation of the pervasive scourge of gender-based violence in our community”, Khoza expressed outrage at the “barbarity of the attack”.

“The assault on this vulnerable woman is an assault on the principles of humanity and decency,” Khoza said.

“Such horrendous acts have no place in our society, and those responsible must face the full might of the law.

“We demand swift justice, and we are pleased that the police acted swiftly and arrested the suspects in less than 48 hours.”

Sister is acclaimed actress

Wendy is the sister of actor Zamani Mbatha and well-known actress Nomzambo Mbatha. Nomzamo is not only a seasoned actor but also a charitable giver.

She is currently flying the South African flag high in Hollywood after she landed gigs on Coming To America 2 and Soul Assassin alongside Bruce Willis.

Locally, she has dazzled fans with her performances on Isibaya, Tell Me Sweet Something, All About Love, and The Jakes Are Missing, among others.

Zamani is also quickly establishing himself in the acting world.

He has appeared on the telenovela Isithembiso, the e.tv musical drama series Rhythm City, and The Black Door.

