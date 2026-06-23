Buti Manamela instructs DG to re-advertise skills fund CEO vacancy

Troubled higher education minister Buti Manamela has instructed his director-general (DG), Dr. Nkosinathi Sishi, to readvertise the vacancy of chief executive for the National Skills Fund.

This is despite Dr Khathutshelo Sirovha having been recommended for appointment for the post almost a year ago by Manamela’s predecessor, Nobuhle Nkabane, and further affirmed no less than twice during Manamela’s tenure.

In a letter dated June 17, 2026, which Sunday World has seen, Manamela instructs Sishi to come up with a plan for the re-advertisement of the post no later than June 29.

According to Manamela, several issues made him arrive at the conclusion that taking the vacancy back to the beginning of the recruitment process is the only solution.

Sirovha seeks Parly intervention

His instruction comes after Sirovha sought parliament’s intervention on the matter, arguing that as the successful candidate who was recommended for appointment, he should be affirmed.

But Manamal is having none of that, and he directed Sishi to start the process afresh despite Sirovha’s protestation.

Chiefly, Manamala takes issue with Sirovha’s having been the only candidate who was recommended and the sole candidate who underwent the competency test.

Furthermore, the minister is adamant that there are missing “critical records” that relate to the recruitment process in which Sirovha came out tops.

“I write to direct that the vacant post of chief executive officer of the National Skills Fund be re-advertised,” wrote Manamela to Sishi.

‘Critical records missing’

“The absence of critical records relating to the recruitment process, as confirmed by the acting deputy director-general: corporate services, materially impairs my ability, as executive authority, to properly apply my mind to the recommendation arising from the process.

“In particular, information requested by me regarding the comparative assessment of candidates, the reasons why other candidates were not recommended, and the basis upon which only one candidate was subjected to competency assessment, as well as the supporting records, score sheets, and minutes of the process, could not be produced.”

In his complaint to Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education chairperson Tebogo Letsie, Sirovha threatened a lawsuit if he is not appointed as per the reasonable expectation created by the department.

It is not clear what Lestie has done to intervene in this saga as requested by Sirovha a fortnight ago.

‘Integrity of the process undermined’

Manamela is in the meantime steaming ahead with pushing for the re-advertisement, arguing that the passage of time since the recruitment started more than a year ago undermines the integrity of the process.

“The combination of the unavailability of material records and the significant lapse of time renders it neither prudent nor appropriate to proceed on the basis of the existing process. In the interests of legality, procedural fairness, sound governance, and administrative justice, I am of the view that the process should commence afresh,” writes Manamela.

“Accordingly, the department is directed to submit, by no later than Monday, 29 June 2026, a submission to facilitate the re-advertisement of the post.”

Insiders within the department claim that Sishi does not intend to carry out Manamela’s directive, as he believes it to be illegal.

Sishi did not respond to questions about what he was planning to do to respond to the minister’s instruction.

The Department of Public Service and Administration also did not respond to questions about their involvement in the saga.

Their responses will be added to the story when and if they respond.

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