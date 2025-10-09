Buti Manamela, student movement call for order at Fort Hare

The Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela has had a discussion with the student representatives to request that they follow a peaceful protest to protect lives and property of the university.

This comes after the University of Fort Hare administration and student affairs buildings were set alight on Wednesday following violent protests against the appointment of SRC during amendments to the student governance constitution and calling for the dismissal of the vice-chancellor.

The university has since shut down following the violent actions and requested that all students vacate residences by Thursday evening.

Manamela confirmed that a ministerial and departmental team is already at the university to engage structures of the university, including management, student leaders, unions and institutional forums.

This team, he said, is meant to assist in restoring calm at the university and is led by Professor Ahmed Bawa.

“I have also conveyed a message to the university council through the chair and requested a detailed de-escalation plan, including taking the necessary measures to protect lives and campus infrastructure,” said Manamela.

“We remain concerned about the destruction of property and acts of violence and condemn in the strongest terms actions that rob future generations of learning opportunities and divert scarce resources from improving the quality of education in our country,” he added.

He urged students and stakeholders to avoid violent attacks, intimidation, and damage to property.

While Manamela plans to visit the university, he said he has also engaged MEC for Community Safety to ensure that violence and criminality do not take over the protests.

Lucia Matomane, United Democratic Student’s Movement (UDESMO) Eastern Cape chairperson, expressed devastation that violence broke out, saying it is not lawlessness but students’ frustration that has been continuously ignored.

However, she condemned the destruction of property and endangerment of lives as she believes it drags them back instead of advancing the struggle.

“Students have long raised concerns about governance failures, delayed or inconsistent SRC elections, financial exclusions, and an institutional culture that too often treats them as subjects rather than partners in higher education. These grievances have been met not with dialogue and reform, but with silence, interdicts, and sometimes violence,” said Matome.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content