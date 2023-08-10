Cabinet takes tough stance on ongoing violent taxi strike

The cabinet has directed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to ensure that any taxi operating in contravention of the laws of South Africa is removed from the road.

The call comes as the impasse between the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape and the City of Cape Town continues.

Santaco and the City of Cape Town failed again on Wednesday night to find a solution to the ongoing violent strike.

The taxi council has now instructed its lawyers to apply for an urgent court interdict to prevent the city from continuing to impound taxis, as well as to return those impounded already.

This after it said the strike has been extended for two more days to allow court processes to unfold.

“With this in mind, we appeal to all our members to be patient and allow us to complete this process,” said Santaco’s provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus.

“The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will therefore not operate until this process is complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause to our commuters and the public at large. We will keep you informed of any further developments.”

The cabinet has called on Santaco to ensure that its strike is peaceful and does not interfere with the rights of other people.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the police and other law-enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure that the violent situation is brought under control.

The intervention of the police will allow people to go to work and pupils to return to school without any intimidation or attacks on them.

“Cabinet was also briefed about the City of Cape Town’s imposing of taxi operating conditions which are at variance with both the National Road Traffic Act 1996 [Act 93 of 1996] and the National Land Transport Act 2009 [Act 5 of 2009], which regulate traffic offences and the applicable penalties, including the impounding of vehicles,” she said.

Since the strike began on Wednesday last week, five people have died and more than 100 arrests have been effected.

On Monday, a person was killed and three Golden Arrow buses were torched.

According to media reports, a motorist fired shots at a group of people throwing stones at passing vehicles near the Cape Town International Airport, resulting in the death of one person. Three others were injured.

Golden Arrow said on Monday that the company had so far lost six buses to arson attacks since the strike began, each worth millions of rands.

