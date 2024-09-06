Cabinet welcomes efforts to ensure water security

Cabinet says efforts to improve the management of existing water assets and ensure water security over the next decade have been boosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assent to the South African National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Ltd Bill.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa, said the new legislation will also ensure the establishment of a new agency responsible for developing and managing national water infrastructure.

This will go a long way in alleviating the challenges of water resources experienced by numerous municipalities and regions across the country.

Finance for new projects

The plan is to also mobilise finance for new projects through innovative models to crowd in private investment.

“Cabinet welcomes the new legislation as signifying a critical step in the reform process. This to increase investment in the maintenance and construction of water infrastructure. Also in the improvement of water quality,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Ramokgopa was addressing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The new legislation will also enable South Africa to expand bulk water infrastructure.

In a statement released by the presidency last month, it explained what the law seeks to do. It seeks to address the current fragmentation in water resource management. This between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and the Water Trading Entity.

Greater Giyani Local Municipality

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will be visiting Limpopo. He will assess progress in various intervention projects undertaken to improve water services. This will be in the Greater Giyani Local Municipality, on Friday and Saturday.

The deputy president will conduct the visit in his capacity as chairperson of the special task team. It was established to address water challenges in various areas of the country.

The task team is an institutional coordinating mechanism. It brings together key role players within government to provide leadership and technical assistance. This towards the resolution of challenges in water services in the country.

