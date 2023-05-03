Cable thieves caught in the act get 6 years jail time

Three men accused of cable theft trio appeared before Tlhabane regional court in Rustenburg on Tuesday where they were sentenced to six years jail time.

The suspects Ngangile Singatha, Phindile Mbokole and Isaac Obisse were caught in October 2022, after they were seen struggling to walk after they had wrapped copper, weighing 180kg, around their bodies. They were spotted at Impala Platinum Mine by security manning surveillance cameras.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso explained: “Mbokole was sentenced to six years direct imprisonment, meanwhile Singatha and Obisse were each sentenced to five years direct imprisonment. Obisse was further sentenced to an additional twelve months direct imprisonment.”

