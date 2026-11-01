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CAF names Samson Adamu as new general secretary

By Reuters
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Samson Adamu, CAF director of competitions, at the Confederation Cup quarter final draw
Samson Adamu during the Confederation Cup quarter final draw / Reuters/File Photo

Nigerian Samson Adamu has been named as the Confederation of African Football’s new General Secretary, the continental body said on Sunday.

• Adamu had been acting general secretary since March after Veron Mosengo-Omba resigned and later became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

• CAF President Patrice Motsepe said Adamu’s appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process, during which the position was widely advertised and several candidates were interviewed

• Adamu has worked at CAF for the past eight years, serving as director of competitions and then director of tournaments and events

• His father Amos Adamu was a member of Fifa’s executive committee but was banned in 2010 for breaching bribery rules

• Previous CAF general secretaries included three generations of Egypt’s Fahmy family, with Mourad Fahmy serving from 1961-1982, his son Mustapha Fahmy from 1982-2010 and grandson Amr Fahmy from 2017-2019.

 

  • Nigerian Samson Adamu has been named as the Confederation of African Football’s new General Secretary, the continental body said on Sunday.
  • Adamu had been acting general secretary since March after Veron Mosengo-Omba resigned and later became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo • CAF President Patrice Motsepe said Adamu’s appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process, during which the position was widely advertised and several candidates were interviewed • Adamu has worked at CAF for the past eight years, serving as director of competitions and then director of tournaments and events • His father Amos Adamu was a member of Fifa’s executive committee but was banned in 2010 for breaching bribery rules • Previous CAF general secretaries included three generations of Egypt’s Fahmy family, with Mourad Fahmy serving from 1961-1982, his son Mustapha Fahmy from 1982-2010 and grandson Amr Fahmy from 2017-2019.
  •   Reuters

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