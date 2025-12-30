Caged ‘Cat’ Matlala quietly moved to South Africa’s most isolated prison

In a clandestine overnight transfer shrouded in standard procedure, one of South Africa’s most high-profile awaiting-trial prisoners has vanished from Pretoria into the remote, high-security fortress of Kokstad.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) insists the movement of alleged cartel figure and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is routine, a mere logistical shift. But the sudden relocation of a man with his volatile connections to the country’s most isolated correctional facility raises more uneasy questions than it answers.

One of SA’s two super max prisons

South Africa has two super-maximum security prisons: C-Max, in Pretoria, and Ebongweni, in Kokstad. The second one is considered to be the biggest super-max prison in the world, with 1,440 places. Kokstad is a town in the Harry Gwala District Municipality of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Matlala’s relocation was confirmed by the department on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, the transfer took place on December 21, 2025. It forms part of the department’s standard operational practices.

Nxumalo said the movement of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional centres is routinely undertaken for a variety of reasons. These include security considerations, safety concerns, operational requirements, and the effective management of inmates across the correctional system.

Department gives clarity

He explained that the transfer is legally supported by Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act of 1998. The act grants the National Commissioner of Correctional Services the authority to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre, regardless of the wording of the warrant.

This provision, he said, allows the department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands.

“The core mandate of the department is to ensure that all correctional facilities are safe, secure and conducive to humane detention. While enabling rehabilitation and care programmes,” Nxumalo said.

“The safety and security of detainees, officials and the broader correctional environment remain paramount.” He added that where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence.

The department further emphasised that the transfer does not affect the legal rights of the detainees. Nxumalo said Matlala would continue to receive appropriate care. Arrangements would be made to ensure his court appearances and legal processes proceed without disruption.

Process done within legal perimeter

“It must be emphasised that the transfer of a detainee does not prejudice their legal rights or access to services.

“All detainees continue to receive appropriate care. And necessary arrangements are made to ensure that court appearances and legal processes are honoured without impediments.”

Matlala faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms.

These relate particularly to a 2023 shooting on the N1 highway near Sandton. His former girlfriend (actress Tebogo Thobejane) was injured. Her friend who was a passenger in the car was seriously injured.

