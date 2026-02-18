Call for renewed push to secure water and sanitation across Africa

Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on African leaders to re-energise efforts to improve access to clean water and safe sanitation, saying that delayed investment has left millions vulnerable to climate shocks, poor health, and economic stagnation.

Addressing the African Union Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP) Summit on Sunday, President Nandi-Ndaitwah said the gathering was taking place at a critical moment under the African Union (AU) theme of the year: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063”.

“This Water Summit is being convened at the right time,” she said. She stressed that water security must now be treated as a strategic development priority rather than an assumed natural endowment.

Rains do not mean clean water

For decades, she noted, many African countries, particularly those endowed with perennial rivers, regarded water availability as guaranteed.

“Most countries in Africa took it for granted that access to water was as easy as walking to the river to fetch it. As such, allocating adequate funds to proper water infrastructure was not considered a top priority.

“However, the accelerating impacts of climate change have forced governments to confront a new reality. Climate change opened our eyes. What we considered permanent sources of water have been drying up,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She acknowledged that investments in water and sanitation across the continent have been delayed and insufficient. But she urged leaders to adopt a forward-looking approach.

“Let us consider our delayed and limited investments in terms of ‘better late than never.. Our gathering here today must re-energise our efforts to work towards improving access to clean water and sanitation.”

Continental water investment agenda

She highlighted that Namibia has played an active role in advancing the continental water investment agenda. In 2023, the country co-chaired the AU-Africa Water Investment Programme International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa. The panel supported the publication of two key documents. These are the Africa’s Rising Investment Tide and the Africa Water Investment Action Plan.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, these documents provide practical guidance for AU Member States, development partners, and the private sector on how to mobilise an additional $30-billion per year by 2030 to fund climate-resilient water infrastructure and sustainable sanitation systems.

“Commitments should be made and resources mobilised with the aim of closing the water investment gap,” she said. She added that implementation of both the AIP High-Level Panel Investment Action Plan and the UN 2023 Water Action Agenda in Africa must be accelerated.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted the broader security implications of water scarcity and inadequate sanitation. She cautioned that shortages can fuel migration, displacement and even cross-border tensions.

“Water scarcity and sanitation pressures can lead to migration and displacement. These could trigger internal and cross-border conflicts,” she warned.

Targeted and results-driven investments are required to ensure sustainable water sources and prevent such conflicts, she added.

Sanitation ensures dignity

Beyond economic and security considerations, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the human dignity dimension of sanitation.

She said sanitation ensures dignity, good health, and a better life.

“The continent still lacks basic sanitation in many communities, a situation long neglected. Now that we have identified it as a priority, investments in sanitation programmes and projects are highly recommended.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah also urged leaders to prioritise community-centred service delivery. She noted that improved sanitation is essential for public health and social well-being.

She noted Namibia’s own policy framework as an example of national commitment. Guided by Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), Namibia adopted a National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy that promotes sustainable access to safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene through integrated planning, community participation and clear national targets for 2030.

Environmental sustainability

The policy also emphasises environmental sustainability and efficient use of water resources.

“These are the types of policies that African countries and development partners should invest in and seek funding for,” she said.

She said Namibia is honoured to host the Global Water Fund as it relocates its headquarters to Windhoek.

“This reflects growing confidence in our commitment to sustainable water management and regional cooperation,” she said. She added that the move will contribute meaningfully to advancing water security and safe sanitation for all in Africa.

She further voiced optimism that renewed political will and collective commitment would translate into tangible progress.

“It is my hope that with our commitments and renewed drive for action, we will raise the required funds to ensure Africa’s water security and sanitation for all are achieved,” she said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content