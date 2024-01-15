Call for residents to serve as public clinic committee members

The Gauteng department of health is urging communities to nominate individuals to serve as clinic committee members in more than 370 public clinics across the province.

“Residents of Gauteng have an opportunity to improve the quality of service and patient experience of care at their local clinics by nominating individuals to serve as clinic committee members in more than 370 public clinics,” the department said in a statement.

“Nominations are now open until the end of January 2024.”

It said clinic committees play a crucial role in ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency in the governance of public clinics through public participation, assisting in addressing health needs of the communities they serve, and ensuring accountability and effective management of the facilities.

Three-year term

MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “They are statutory bodies appointed by the MEC for health and wellness in accordance with Section 42 of the National Health Act, No. 61 of 2003.

“Members are appointed for a three-year term, and they may serve for not more than three consecutive terms.

“We would like to urge communities to nominate individuals who will voluntarily conduct oversight in an effort to improve health services and patient experience of care at our clinics.

“The committee consists of eight members comprising five community members and three ex-officio members who may be a local councillor, health representative, and a community development worker.”

Qualification criteria

The criteria to qualify as a clinic committee member is that the nominated individual must:

Be 18 years and older;

Be a South African;

Have at least a matric qualification;

Not been certified by a court of law as being of unsound mind;

Not been convicted of a crime without an option of a fine, unless they have received a free pardon or a period of 10 years has lapsed since their release from prison and they are certified as fully rehabilitated by the Department of Correctional Services;

Reside in the community serviced by the clinic;

Have sound knowledge, understanding and involvement in community work;

At least have sound knowledge of the health sector; and

Have skills and/or experience in community development and leadership.

Nominations opened on Sunday and will close on January 31 at 4.30pm.

Nomination forms are available at clinics across the province. They can also be downloaded on the Gauteng provincial government website on www.gauteng.gov.za under the department of health/publication page or using this link: https://www.gauteng.gov.za/Departments/CPM-001006/Announcements.

Submissions should be made to the respective local clinic and must include the contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination, the profile or CV of the person being nominated with the contacts of references for the nominee. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content