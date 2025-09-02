Call for soccer fans to make early bookings as Mbombela readies for MTN8 spectacle

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency has urged soccer lovers from across the country to secure their accommodation well in advance as the province prepares to host the blockbuster MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on September 13.

Tickets for the highly anticipated clash between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC sold out within hours of release, underscoring the massive demand and excitement around the fixture.

With the 45 000-seat stadium expected to be packed to capacity, the agency has stressed the importance of early bookings for accommodation and travel.

Simphiwe Shungube, the spokesperson for the agency, said the event will not only draw tens of thousands of passionate supporters but also open the gateway for tourism growth in the province.

Efforts to improve logistics

“Mpumalanga is a beautiful province with so many attraction centres. We want to make a call to all sports lovers and sports tourists who will be in the place of the rising sun during this tournament to make their accommodation bookings on time to avoid disappointment,” said Shungube.

“Our team from MTPA [the agency] will be on standby and available to assist tourists who will be looking for accommodation.”

Sunday World has recently bemoaned the state of logistics from previous finals held at the stadium. In response, Shungube said the agency had taken note and acted.

“Efforts are underway to improve the logistics, such as transport, security, and accommodation, to make the event memorable,” he said.

Shungube noted that while the final will be the headline attraction, the agency is working with tour operators to ensure visitors extend their stay and explore the province’s scenic beauty.

“There are many people who will be looking for accommodation. The sooner our sports tourists secure accommodation, the better.

“Our tour operators will sell packages and guide tourists to visit various attractions in the region, encouraging them to extend their stay in our province to explore its scenic beauty and wildlife experiences and enjoy lasting memories.

“Early bookings will assist them to plan properly in terms of places to visit.”

Tourists encouraged to extend stay

He added that Mpumalanga’s strategic location within the triland region offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience more than just the final.

“We are saying to our tourists, post the tournament, please extend your stay to have breakfast here in Mpumalanga, lunch in Mozambique, and dinner in Swaziland.

“There are many activities that they can do beyond the soccer match; hence, we are encouraging them to extend their stay.”

To meet the high demand, the agency is also collaborating with property owners to broaden accommodation options.

“We are urging homeowners to host tourists, but we are confident that our team will help all sports tourists looking for lodging during this time. We are ready to welcome everyone in the place of the rising sun.”

