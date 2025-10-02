Calls for background checks as crèche transport driver nabbed for ‘raping’ girl

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, wants creche transport drivers to undergo rigorous background checks following the rape a three-year-old.

The call comes after a 66-year-old crèche transport driver from Botlokwa’s Springs, a village outside Polokwane, was arrested for allegedly raping the girl while transporting her from creche.

This senseless crime resulted in public outcry. Mathye and commissioner of police, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed outrage and disappointment.

The suspect, Selaelo Justice Mongalo, appeared before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Polokwane on Monday. Mongalo has since been remanded in custody until October 8. He will be appearing again for a formal bail application.

Child complained of pain after drop-off

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, gave details of the matter. He said cops received a complaint about a child who had been dropped off at home. On Friday, September 25, the suspect, who works as a transport driver for a crèche, dropped the child at her home. The guardian later noticed that the child appeared restless.

“Subsequently, the victim began complaining of pains. The guardian immediately took her to a medical facility. There, it was confirmed that the child had been raped,” said Ledwaba.

“The preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect brought the child home late on the day in question. He is the husband of the crèche owner and responsible for transporting the children.

“It was after this delayed drop-off that the child began exhibiting signs of distress and complaining of pain.”

Ledwaba added that a case of rape was initially reported at the Botlokwa Police Station. It was subsequently transferred to the Polokwane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation and handling.

Hadebe added: “We will ensure a thorough investigation. That the perpetrator is held accountable, and the victim is supported and protected at every step. Only through a relentless pursuit of justice can we begin to heal the scars of violence. And ensure that no child ever faces such suffering again.”

MEC calls for vigilance

MEC Mathye emphasised the importance of vigilance.

“We must ensure that those entrusted with the care and transportation of our children undergo thorough background checks and are continuously monitored. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this despicable act of violence against a defenceless child.

“When violence is inflicted upon a child, it is not just an attack on the individual. It is an assault on the very fabric of our society,” said the MEC.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content