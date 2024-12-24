Calls for caution as Mpumalanga festive season traffic surges

As motorists traverse Mpumalanga’s bustling road network to various holiday destinations, messages of caution continue to pour in from provincial authorities. With thousands of travellers journeying from Gauteng via the N4, and others connecting along the R40 road stretching from Barberton to Phalaborwa in Limpopo, traffic volumes are at an annual peak.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has called on road users to prioritise safety during this festive season. This as the province sees a significant increase in traffic. Mpumalanga is a favourite destination for holidaymakers. It is also serves as a crucial transit route for Mozambican nationals returning home for the holidays.

“Adherence to traffic rules and regulations is not optional. We urge every road user to comply,” Ndlovu said.

Multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams

Ndovu announced the deployment of multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams to enforce traffic laws aggressively.

The outcomes of these measures include the impounding of 600 vehicles and the arrest of 35 drivers for reckless driving. Also 24 drivers arrested for driving under the influence. The premier cited speeding, texting, and drunken driving as the primary causes of road accidents.

“Law enforcement agencies are paying special attention to these contributing factors. Drunken driving, texting, and speeding are outlawed. The risks associated with these are too detrimental to be tolerated,” he stated.

Ndlovu also expressed condolences to the families of seven people who tragically lost their lives in an accident on the N3 toll road near Villiers on Monday.

Oversight visit to the Lebombo Border

In response to increased traffic at the Lebombo Border, Ndlovu is set to conduct an oversight visit later on Tuesday. The border experiences heavy congestion during the festive season. This as Mozambican nationals and South African holidaymakers travel between the two countries.

Ndlovu noted that recent protests in Mozambique following the October 2024 elections have compounded traffic challenges at the border. A multi-agency team, including officials from the Border Management Agency (BMA), SAPS, and traffic officers, has been assigned to manage the situation.

The oversight visit will also highlight the importance of trade relations between South Africa and Mozambique. This as hundreds of trucks cross the border daily to deliver goods.

With the N4 and R40 among the busiest routes in the region, law enforcement officials and authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of road users. Motorists are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to regulations, and avoid risky behaviour to prevent accidents during this festive period.

