Calls for young blood to lead PSL intensify

By Sunday World
PSL, Shauwn Mkhize of Royal AM
Shauwn Mkhize of Royal AM is one of the many fresh administrators who could be voted to the new PSL executive committee. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
There could be a whirlwind of changes after next month’s PSL executive committee electoral congress if utterances by some of the 32 members of the Board of Governors are anything to go by.
 
This could be a highly contested election, unlike in the past when long-standing chairman Irvin Khoza and other members were elected unopposed. How the electoral congress works is that interested individuals or candidates must be nominated by a member club then accept the nomination.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

