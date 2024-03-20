Calls mount for ANC chairperson in KZN to be disciplined

Calls are mounting for ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma to be disciplined amid a backlash over his behaviour during the commemoration event of the late revered AmaZulu King DiniZulu kaMpande.

Duma, who is no stranger to controversy, caused a scene during the ceremony meant to celebrate the life and times of DiniZulu, the great grandfather of AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

The event was being held in KwaCeza, outside Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

DiniZulu is considered a symbol of resistance for being one of the kings who led from the front, opposing the poll tax introduced by the British colonial government in traditional communities.

He waged the struggle together with Inkosi Bhambatha KaMancinza of the Zondi clan. DiniZulu was subsequently banished to St Helena Island.

Duma, who is also the MEC for economic development and tourism, caused an uproar when he snatched the microphone from Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the AmaZulu traditional prime minister.

Commotion between Duma and Buthelezi

Buthelezi was about to invite praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe to introduce the king when the commotion ensued, prompting Duma to grab a mic.

He accused Buthelezi of being out of line.

“Useyanhlanhlatha manje uMhlonishwa undunankulu uThulasizwe. Wona umcimbi [the traditional prime minister is out of line. He is ruining the government programme].”

This led to a fracas and heckling from the distinguished guests, crowd, and amabutho, who had graced the ceremony.

The ceremony was so significant that President Cyril Ramaphosa even attended it.

Duma’s antics were interpreted as disrespectful to the king, who sat down quietly during the display of political egos.

Insiders say some senior members in the province want Luthuli House to intervene and sanction Duma.

“This is a crucial time because we’re going to the elections. We are already on the backfoot, and this behaviour, if not called into order, has the potential to cost us votes,” said a senior ANC leader who refused to be identified.

“The royal house and the king are strategic political instruments. We are competing with the IFP for the king, whether we like it or not. We can’t afford to mess up.”

Electoral bloodbath

Another leader told Sunday World that Duma should account for the electoral bloodbath that the ANC has been recording in various by-elections.

“The emergence of the MK party is complicating matters for us, especially in KZN,” said another ANC leader in the province.

“Since the cohort of leaders led by Duma, we have not been doing well, losing key by-elections. Duma is making matters worse. There’s no political will to deal with him.”

It emerged last year that the ANC’s top leadership had contemplated disbanding the provincial executive committee and putting a task team in place.

They cited the state of governance in provincial departments and eThekwini metro as a key reason to call for their disbandment.

The decision was apparently put on hold on the grounds that it would divide the province ahead of the May 29 general elections.

IFP’s proximity to the AmaZulu throne

Although the king is an apolitical figure, he wields massive power, especially in traditional communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP’s proximity to the AmaZulu throne has predominantly benefited the organisation politically.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the late founder of the IFP, also served as the monarchy’s traditional prime minister, a position that many believe the IFP used to increase its voter share.

On Wednesday, the ANC in the province called for an urgent media briefing following the fallout.

But in an attempt to absolve Duma, the party said Duma had done nothing wrong.

“That was a government programme, and he [Thulasizwe Buthelezi] was not scheduled to speak anyway. He wanted to hijack the government event to score cheap political points,” said Mtolo.

He also said the provincial leadership had apologised to Ramaphosa and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa.

There are fears that the episode will ignite political tensions ahead of the elections.

There were reportedly violent clashes between the ANC and IFP supporters after the weekend event, leading to several ANC supporters being injured and hospitalised.

Ceremonial position

Mtolo also used the briefing to dispel the myth that the traditional prime minister was bigger than the government.

He said Buthelezi’s position was a mere ceremonial position with no constitutional powers.

He also pointed out that the throne should be free from any political affiliation.

He quoted from Act 10 of the 1989 Proclamation of 1972, Section 25.

“By virtue of the fact that he personifies the unity of the Zulu nation, he shall hold himself aloof from party politics and sectionalism, and any person who so involves or attempts to involve him in politics or sectionalism shall be guilty of an offence,” reads the section in part.

The interpretation is that Buthelezi, who is one of the senior leaders in the IFP and mayor of Zululand district municipality, should be summoned to explain himself for being unruly.

