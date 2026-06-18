Canadian tourist killed in accidental shooting at Kruger Park braai

A Canadian tourist was fatally shot during a bush braai at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday evening after a firearm allegedly discharged accidentally.

The 69-year-old guest was attending a concession-operated braai picnic event near Phabeni Gate on June 17, when the shooting occurred.

According to preliminary information released by SANParks, a private guide attached to the concession operator allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the guest sustaining fatal injuries.

The victim was part of a group that had been booked outside the park and had entered Kruger specifically to attend the bush braai. The event was hosted by a private concessionaire holding a valid permit to operate the facility within the national park.

‘Investigations underway’

SANParks spokesperson and head of communications JP Louw confirmed the incident and said authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“Based on the preliminary information available at this stage, a private guide attached to the concession operator allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury of a 69-year-old guest from Canada,” Louw said.

He added that SANParks was offering its support to those affected by the tragedy.

‘Condolences to the family’

“SANParks extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” Louw said.

The South African Police Service was on the scene on Wednesday night and has launched an investigation.

“The South African Police Service is currently on the scene and is conducting the necessary investigations. The matter is now a subject of a police investigation and further information will be communicated once it becomes available and as appropriate,” Louw said.

No arrests had been announced at the time of publication, and authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances that led to the firearm being discharged.

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