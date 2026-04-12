Canal+ dumps DStv Delicious festival

French entertainment giant Canal+ is dumping the popular DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, withdrawing as the naming rights sponsor, as it undertakes an aggressive cost-cutting exercise after taking over MultiChoice.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- French entertainment giant Canal+ is dumping the popular DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, withdrawing as the naming rights sponsor, as it undertakes an aggressive cost-cutting exercise after taking over MultiChoice.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Boitumelo Kgobotlo.