News

Canal+ dumps DStv Delicious festival

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

French entertainment giant Canal+ is dumping the popular DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, withdrawing as the naming rights sponsor, as it undertakes an aggressive cost-cutting exercise after taking over MultiChoice.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

 

  • French entertainment giant Canal+ is dumping the popular DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, withdrawing as the naming rights sponsor, as it undertakes an aggressive cost-cutting exercise after taking over MultiChoice.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper     Boitumelo Kgobotlo.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments