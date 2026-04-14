Cape Agulhas Lighthouse project to boost tourism in Western Cape

Government has officially launched the Cape Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct in Western Cape.

The precinct’s opening is expected to drive up tourism numbers in Africa’s southernmost tip.

The precinct, located in SANParks national park in L’Agulhas, is also home to an area where the Atlantic Ocean collides with the Indian Ocean.

Permanent jobs created

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille said government spent R81-million on the project, which was built from 2022, and resulted in 31 permanent jobs.

A curio shop and a restaurant dubbed Needles are some of the new additions to the precinct, where previously the light house was the only building which was a tourist drawcard.

“This project has created 117 local employment opportunities and supported nine local SMMEs.

“A clear demonstration of how tourism infrastructure contributes directly to job creation and enterprise development. This is what is possible through collaboration. Whether it is partnerships between government and the private sector, or cooperation across government,” said De Lille.

She stated that at the core of this commitment is diversifying tourism offerings beyond Table Mountain and traditional safari experiences.

“Last year, a record-breaking 10.5-million international visitors to South Africa in 2025 demonstrated strong confidence in our offering. Confidence that is also reflected in private sector investment, particularly in tourism infrastructure,” she said.