Cape bus extorter got largest share of R11m

A young taxi owner reaped the big rewards from a multimillion-rand extortion racket that preyed on long-distance bus operators across South Africa and disrupted passengers for several years.

Court records show that Bonke Makalala, 35, allegedly received the largest share of more than R11-million extorted from bus operators. The allegations are contained in a forensic report filed by Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives in the case against seven suspects facing charges of extortion, money laundering and racketeering in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Makalala, who is awaiting trial for taxi-related murders and possession of an illegal firearm, was arrested in March alongside his girlfriend, Gwendoline Mazele, 42.

She is accused of receiving extorted funds into her bank accounts and transferring them to alleged syndicate members.

The multi-agency operation also led to the arrest of Simphiwe Mtshala, 57, Mzuvukile Mbiyo, 67, Siphelele Kwaza, 34, Siyanda Dyanti, 39, and Simpiwe Gxumayo, 49.

Failed bail applications by Mazele and five co-accused set out allegations of a coordinated money laundering network and detailed how proceeds of extortion were allegedly distributed. Long-distance bus operator, Intercape, was the main target, with most incidents recorded since 2021.

In an affidavit opposing bail, investigating officer Warrant Officer Jason September said Mazele’s bank account was used to receive payments linked to extortion. He said she “played a central and crucial role” in collecting, receiving and distributing the proceeds.

He said the account functioned as a conduit through which funds were channelled to members of the alleged syndicate. A financial investigation, he said, showed that monies deposited into Mazele’s accounts were transferred onwards to Makalala and others linked to the enterprise.

The Financial Intelligence Centre is also investigating Mazele. She is linked to 11 bank accounts and was identified as a director in at least nine companies, according to the affidavit.

September said the analysis of key accounts showed significant flows of money over a two-year period.

One Capitec account reflected transactions totalling about R9.279-million between July 1, 2022, and December 13, 2024. An FNB account recorded inflows of R1.793-million between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2024. “The largest inflows were noted from Bonke Makalala,” the affidavit reads.

Mazele, who runs a funeral parlour, told the court her business generates about R180 000 in a good month. She said she owns a R4.5-million home in Cape Town’s upmarket suburb of Durbanville and four vehicles worth about R1.1-million in total.

In her affidavit, she confirmed her relationship with Makalala but denied any involvement in criminal activity. “I am unmarried, however, I am in a long-term relationship with Mr Bonke Makalala,” she said.

She said her detention at Pollsmoor had been difficult, describing overcrowding, safety concerns and deteriorating health. She said she would plead not guilty and maintained that she had not committed any offence.

“I have no doubt that continued incarceration will rapidly deteriorate my physical and mental health,” she said.

September, however, painted a broader picture of the alleged criminal network, describing a coordinated national campaign targeting long-distance bus operators.

Since January 2021, several operators, including Intercape, Greyhound, City to City, Eldo Coaches were subjected to intimidation, violence and demands for so-called protection payments in exchange for uninterrupted operations.

The conduct alleged in the investigation included shootings at buses, stoning incidents, threats to drivers and passengers, and armed interference with routes.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said the company had endured 229 attacks between 2021 and 2026. He said a driver had been killed, passengers injured and vehicles damaged in repeated incidents.

He said driver Bangikhaya Machana, 35, was shot dead outside the Cape Town depot in April 2022. He said medical costs for injured passengers exceeded R420 000 and that dozens of people had been injured across multiple incidents.

Ferreira said total losses exceeded R40-million, including revenue losses from suspended routes, repairs to damaged buses and security costs.

“The NPA has confirmed more charges are expected. The overwhelming majority of the 200-plus dockets remain uninvestigated,” he said.

Ferreira criticised what he described as limited investigative progress over several years. He described the past few years as “the hardest four years of my professional life”. “When Bangikhaya Machana was shot dead, I was on scene within minutes. That image does not leave you. He was 35 years old, at work and killed because Intercape refused to be extorted.

“There were genuine threats against me personally, and moments when people close to me begged me to settle and pay. But paying would have meant two things: complicity in organised crime and the betrayal of every driver and passenger who depended on us to stand firm.

“Intercape is a family business, founded in 1971. We transport 3.1 million passengers a year across seven countries – ordinary South Africans who depend on us to get home, to hospital, to work. Walking away would have been a betrayal of every one of them.

Magistrate Reaz Khan dismissed the bail application of Mazele and five co-accused last week. Makalala did not apply for bail.

This week, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state had not yet received notification of any appeals or further legal steps from the defence.

He said the matter had been postponed for further financial investigation and for the state to obtain a racketeering certificate. The case returns to court on July 20.