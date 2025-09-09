Cape Town, eThekwini metro top complained-about municipalities

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has revealed that Cape Town and eThekwini are among the top five municipalities in South Africa receiving the highest number of complaints from dissatisfied residents. The announcement was made during a media briefing at the SAHRC’s head office in Parktown, Johannesburg.

According to Martin Nsibirwa, head of research at the SAHRC, the complaints lodged with the commission highlight various human rights issues faced by residents.

He stated that six municipalities topped the list for complaints, with the final two tied.

Alongside Cape Town and eThekwini, Rustenburg, Polokwane, and Joe Gqabi municipality in the Eastern Cape were also named.

“These complaints vary from water and sanitation issues to electricity and crime,” Nsibirwa said.

Dire need for housing

Professor Tshepo Madlingozi, an SAHRC commissioner, elaborated on the specific issues reported in Cape Town.

“With regard to the City of Cape Town, most complaints that we’ve received relate to housing, and of course, there are other issues, but housing was the most complained about,” he said.

He further highlighted that, as a major tourist destination, Cape Town also faced complaints about crime and gang violence. In contrast, eThekwini’s complaints centred on water issues.

The SAHRC’s data also revealed demographic trends in the complaints.

Madlingozi said that 79% of complainants were Black or African, while 11% were White.

Additionally, men accounted for 66% of the complaints lodged.

Shoe-string budget

To address these issues, the commission has subpoenaed various departments, institutions, and bodies responsible for the reported problems.

Madlingozi also shed light on the SAHRC’s financial constraints.

“The grant that we get from the treasury is R217million. R154 million goes towards employee costs. We choose not to go to court. That is why we prefer engagements because litigation costs are higher.”

This emphasis on engagement over litigation reflects the commission’s approach to resolving complaints efficiently within its budget.

