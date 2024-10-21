Cape Town’s Kondile in GBV case 

Businessman and City of Cape Town spokesperson Unathi Kondile is set to appear in court to face a charge of assault after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend for refusing to go to his house after a night out in the city.

The woman, a lawyer, opened a case against Kondile at Milnerton police station in July.

Sunday World has seen pictures of the woman looking badly injured, allegedly as a result of the attack. The 35 -year-old woman said the attack took place on the night of July 19 after Kondile invited her to drop by at a wine launch at City Lodge in Grand West Casino.

However, things went awry when Kondile allegedly attacked her for refusing to accompany him to his house.

She said as she was driving towards her home with Kondile in the passenger seat, when he allegedly attempted to force her to go in a different direction.

The woman said Kondile punched her in the face several times as they were still discussing the matter.

“He stepped out of the car with my handbag, and I reached over the passenger seat for it and a tug of war ensued. He then dragged me out of the car through the passenger side by my hair. Cars went by and no one stopped to assist me,” she said.

The woman said that as she was lying on the ground, Kondile opened the driver’s door and started her car. She managed to rise and get back into the car.

“He struck me repeatedly with his fists. He wore a big ring. He beat me (almost) to a pulp and continued to do so while driving. Each time I covered my face he would beat my skull instead,” she said.

Kondile then allegedly yelled at her: “I am going to kill you, you b**h; this is exactly why your sister is dead; I am going to f***ing kill you.”

She said the beating continued until they reached Kondile’s home at Harbour Arch.

“He stepped out of the car, gathered his belongings and walked away. It was then that my tears came,” she said.

“I have opened a case with the police, and he is currently under investigation. This will have no end until justice prevails. I will not go quietly. He threatened my life, he kidnapped me, and assaulted me with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm,” she said.

Kondile was arrested in August and appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted bail of R10 000.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said police are investigating a case of assault against Kondile.

“We can confirm that a 42-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates court, where the case was [postponed to] 19 November 2024. The investigation into the matter continues,” said Traut.

Kondile denied the allegations, saying: “She is the one who attacked me, and she got those bruises on her face when she was hitting dashboard while I was driving. She has a mental illness and I didn’t assault her. She tried to pepper spray me. The matter is in court.”

