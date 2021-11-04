Capitec breaks silence over viral video

Johannesburg – South African bank, Capitec, has broken their silence over a video that went viral on social media.

Earlier this week, a video of an unhappy customer went viral on social media of a woman undressing herself at one of the bank’s branches.

Capitec has since released the below statement on the matter:

“We have completed the investigation into a video taken in our Strand branch that has been circulating on social media.

We can confirm that the woman in the video is a client of ours who had money in her account. She did not, however, have any declined transactions and has never been declined for credit by Capitec. Before entering our branch, she had been escorted out of a nearby establishment by security. Footage from the centre then shows her undressing before entering our branch.

We ask that South Africans respect her dignity during this time. Capitec is deeply concerned about the woman and will not be making any further comment to protect her privacy and health. The local police, who have assisted her with similar instances in the past, are dealing with the matter in a dignified manner.“

Author



Ashley Lechman