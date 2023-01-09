Case against ‘kidnapping kingpin’ postponed to finalise extradition

The case against Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy, the Mozambican man alleged to be a kidnapping kingpin on the run, has been postponed to allow the state to seek a directive from the director of public prosecutions and finalise the extradition process.

Nangy appeared before the Thembisa magistrates court on Monday for multiple charges of kidnapping alleged to have been committed in Mozambique.

He was arrested after a multi-disciplinary task team, acting on a warrant of arrest and request from the Mozambican government, pounced on him at an upmarket estate in Centurion at the weekend.

The police said several items were also seized during the raid.

“In his possession, the team seized a licensed 9mm firearm, 14 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks, as well as multiple SA and Mozambique sim cards,” said the police.

In court, defence representative Calvin Maile argued that his client has no previous convictions or pending cases against him. However, the state maintained that it intends to oppose bail given the seriousness of the charges laid against accused.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Maile said his team would oppose the extradition request and noted that Nangy was not aware of a warrant of arrest which, according to the court, was issued on July 18 2022.

Maile affirmed that his client, who according to him is a transport businessman operating between South Africa and Mozambique, is not on the run but has permanent residency in South Africa.

“He’s been in South Africa for some time. He is a property owner in South Africa. He acquired a property in 2016 and is a permanent resident in this country … [also] he was in Mozambique just a while ago,” Maile said.

Nangy has been remanded in police custody and is expected back in court on Monday.

