Case against Mashatile’s VIP protection unit members postponed

A case against eight men responsible for protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been postponed to Wednesday.

The accused, all wearing face masks because they wanted to protect their identities, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

They have been ordered back in custody until their next appearance.

Shadrack Kojoana, Matome Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Madumetja Ramokhonami, Molefo Boshielo, Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau and Moses Tshidida looked shocked when they learnt that they face nine more charges on top of three initial charges.

The three charges of assault to cause grievous bodily harm were opened at the Sandton police station on Sunday, where the men were held overnight.

Among the added charges are malicious damage to property, assault, pointing of a firearm, reckless driving, and attempt to defeat the administration of justice.

This after a video of the accused violently kicking civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg over a week ago went viral.

Accused number one Kojoana told the court that he saw the video and was traumatised by what he saw.

However, he denied that the VIP protection unit members assaulted the victims.

Kojoana said there were three men and a woman in the vehicle. He said on the day of the attack, he suppressed the other man with his foot and ordered him to stay on the ground.

“The Polo Vivo posed a threat because it was driving in high speed towards the car that was transporting the deputy president, so we had to box it,” said Kojoana.

“The driver of the Polo increased the speed and kept moving from one lane to the next. There was a communique from the radio that said we must be careful of it.

“When we stopped the Polo, we introduced ourselves and asked them to get out, but they refused. The male occupants were aggressive, but they were never kicked.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said they are pleased with the progress of the case and how the accused cooperated with arrest warrants.

“As the NPA, we do not look at who must be prosecuted because we are guided by the principle of equality before the law,” said Mjonondwana.

“The accused will be treated like any other persons before court, and we can assure the public that justice will be served.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.