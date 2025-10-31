Case of 20-year-old Westbury double murder accused postponed for bail application

The case of a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two teenagers in Westburg, Johannesburg last week has been postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng (Johannesburg) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the 20-year-old man, whose name cannot be disclosed due to an ongoing investigation, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Westbury on October 21 2025.

The man faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Victims ambushed outside a house

“According to the state, on the day of the incident, the victims were sitting on a veranda smoking hubbly when the accused and three other unidentified suspects, who are still at large, allegedly opened fire on them. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene.

“All seven victims were rushed to hospital. Two were declared dead due to the severity of their injuries,” said Mjonondwane.

She said the 20-year-old man was later apprehended on Wednesday. He was nabbed while writing his matric examinations at school, following a police tip-off.

Mjonondwane said the defence indicated its intention to apply for bail. The State will oppose bail due to the serious nature of the offences.

She said the case was postponed to November 6 2025 for verification of the accused’s address and the formal bail application.

Suspect nabbed at school

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said on Wednesday members of the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) received crucial information from the Crime Intelligence Unit. The information was regarding the location of one of the suspects involved in the recent shooting incident in Westbury. The shooting resulted in a double murder and five counts of attempted murder cases.

“Following a thorough briefing, the AGU operationalised this information. And successfully identified the suspect’s whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof.

“Upon arrival, AGU members positively identified the 20-year-old suspect. And they placed him under arrest. He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday 31 October 2025. Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects,” said Muridili.

She said two of the five injured victims have been discharged from the hospital.

According to Gauteng police, preliminary reports suggest that the shooting was gang-related.

