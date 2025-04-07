Case of Ethiopian national who raped minor postponed

A case against an Ethiopian national accused of raping a six-year-old Mpumalanga girl has been postponed to Monday next week.

The 26-year-old appeared briefly before the Hendrina magistrate’s court on Monday.

He allegedly raped the young girl on Thursday at about 6pm when she was sent to buy items from the tuck shop.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mkhwanazi confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday after the case was reported and investigated by members of the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit.

The acting provincial commissioner for Mpumalanga, Zeph Mkhwanazi, emphasised his dedication to seeing that justice is done.

“We will spare no effort in ensuring that justice is served for the victim in this case,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Our investigators, working closely with the prosecution, will see to it that the suspect faces the full consequences of his alleged actions.”

Plea for harsh punishment

ActionSA member of the Mpumalanga legislature Thoko Mashiane told Sunday World that abuse against women and children will not be tolerated.

“Foreign nationals who come to our country and commit heinous crimes against our women and children will not be tolerated,” Mashiane said.

“We demand justice for the victim and stronger action to protect our children. Those who exploit our country’s laws must face the full consequences of their actions.”

She also voiced her disapproval of a related case, the ongoing court case against suspected serial rapist Cascar Nkosi.

Last week, Nkosi appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on 26 charges, including kidnapping and rape.

The charges relate to 13 minor girls, 10 of whom are aged between seven and 13.

In addition, Nkosi is also accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and raping his wife.

“Nkosi’s alleged crimes reflect the most brutal and targeted form of violence against minors, and the public has every right to demand swift and uncompromising justice,” said Mashiane.

Disgraceful handling of Omotoso trial

Mashiane demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority pursue the maximum punishment under the law.

She emphasized that the victims are not just an addition to the statistics but the lives of children and women that have experienced irreparable damage.

“We also call on the South African Police Service and the justice system not to bungle this case, as we saw in the disgraceful handling of the Timothy Omotoso trial.

“Justice in South Africa cannot afford to be selective, nor can it collapse under the weight of high-profile cases,” Mashiane said.

Mashiane also highlighted that the protection of women and children is a constitutional duty.

“The number of women and minors harmed at the hands of predators continues to rise, and our justice system must rise to meet this crisis.

“We stand with the survivors, their families, and the Emalahleni community in demanding accountability, transparency, and consequences.”

