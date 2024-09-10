Case of men who killed, fed women to pigs moved to regional court

The case against the three men accused in the ghastly murder of two women outside a farm in Polokwane has been moved to the Polokwane regional court on October 2.

Farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, and his co-accused Andrian Rudolph de Wet, 19 and William Musora, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Tuesday for their bail application. However, the state postponed their bail application.

The accused will remain in custody at Botlokwa police station.

They are facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of defeating the ends of justice. Also illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition charges.

Charges include murder, immigration laws violation

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, is facing an additional charge of Contravention of the Immigration Act. This for being in the country illegally.

During their maiden court appearance, the defence team argued that they were not furnished with the contents of the statement in the police docket.

Prosecutor Joel Mamabolo argued that the state was not obliged at that state to provide the defence with the contents of the docket.

The incident has brought poignant memories of unabated farm killings in the province.

The deceased, Mariah Makgato, 47, and 34-year-old Zimbabwean, Locodia Ndlovhu, were shot several times. Their bodies were subsequently thrown into a pigsty.

The women’s bodies were riddled with gunshot wounds. It was also confirmed that they were mauled by the farm pigs.

The trio was arrested following a thorough investigation.

Given the gravity of the case, it has been escalated to a regional court.

Defence not pleased with the move

Defence attorney for Olivier, Johannes Venter, said he was not pleased with the postponement. He said he was ready for the bail application.

“I cannot see any valid legal reason why this case should be moved to a regional court. Delaying this bail application will not be only a waste of state resources. It will also be a constitutional infringement on the rights of my clients,” Venter argued.

Senior state prosecutor advocate Calvin Chauke said during court arguments that the NPA has made a decision and will not reverse it.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content