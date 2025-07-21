Case of men who ‘killed’ Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs postponed due to power cuts

The case of six men accused of hijacking and murdering Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was postponed to next week’s Monday due to a power cut at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

The accused — Ndumiso Ndura Moswane (26), Fernando Nando Sive (25), Nhlakanipho Dlamini (21), Franky Xaba (25), Maredi Mphahlele (36), and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu (31)— were scheduled to appear at the Johannesburg High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

During the court proceedings in a dark courtroom, state prosecutor advocate PT Mpekana told Judge Cassim Moosa that there was no electricity and water in the court building.

19 days without water, electricity

Mpekana said there has been no electricity and water for 19 days, highlighting that the toilets were not working.

Mpekana asked the judge to postpone the case to next week for trial purposes. The defence attorneys for the six accused did not oppose Mpekana’s request.

The six suspects, who were denied bail in May 2024 and are in police custody, were not brought to court on Monday due to the power cut.

The National Prosecuting Authority is expected to call 40 state witnesses to testify during the trial.

According to the formal indictment, the state witnesses consist of police officers, residents of Slovoville in Soweto, employees of the petrol station where Fleurs was murdered, and Fleurs’ family members, among others.

Killed at Shell petrol station

Moswane, Sive, Dlamini, Xaba, Mphahlele, and Hlomikhawu face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Two armed men shot and killed Fleurs during a hijacking on April 3, 2024.

The incident occurred at the Shell petrol station in the Constantia service centre in Roodepoort, Florida.

After shooting Fleurs, the men sped off in a white BMW.

The accused were arrested in Slovoville in the same month, and Fleurs’ luxury VW Golf 8 GTI was also recovered that month.

