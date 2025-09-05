Case of Midrand cop who “killed” ex-partner, Catholic priest postponed

The case of Midrand Police Station detective sergeant Mokgesseng Jeffrey Moleko, who is accused of murdering his ex-partner and her Catholic priest, was postponed to October by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed the matter to October 3 in order for the office of the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions to determine the appropriate forum for the trial. That is whether the trial will sit at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court or Johannesburg High Court.

Moleko (47) and his co-accused, Diana Mashabela (44), his colleague at Midrand Police Station, appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the murders of Moleko’s ex-partner, Phumla Dladla (45) and her Catholic priest father Paul Tatu.

Faces various charges

Moleko is facing two counts of murder and one count of unlicensed possession of ammunition. The charges are in connection with the murders of Dladla and Tatu.

Mashabela is charged with one count of murder (accessory after the fact) in relation to Tatu’s murder.

Moleko is alleged to have shot and killed Dladla at her home at the Sagewood Manor complex in Noordwyk, Midrand. He killed her with his state-issued firearm on April 27 2024.

Moleko allegedly shot Tatu with his state gun near the Samrand offramp on the N1 highway on the same day. He was arrested on July 18 2025.

Police allege that Mashabela, a clerk at Midrand Police Station, aided Moleko to commit the two murders. Mashabela was arrested on August 11 2025.

Two weeks ago, Mkhasibe granted Moleko bail of R10, 000 despite the state opposing his bail. Mkhasibe said the state did not present any evidence that Moleko will evade trial and intimidate state witnesses if granted bail.

Magistrate justified bail

She said Moleko has already handed his passport to the investigating officer and cannot evade trial.

Mkhasibe said the state presented a strong case against Moleko during his bail application. But she said a bail application is an inquiry and not a trial.

She said there are exceptional circumstances that warrant Moleko’s release on bail. And those exceptional circumstances are that his two minor children ages 15 and 12 need him.

Moleko’s was granted with strict conditions. Mashabela was granted R5, 000 bail two weeks ago. The state did not oppose her bail.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said Mashabela will be used as a state witness during the trial. Baba said the state is ready for the trial.

Strict bail conditions

With regard to his bail conditions, the court ordered Moleko not to contact the state witnesses directly or indirectly. He was ordered to report to Midrand Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between 7am and 7pm.

He was ordered to give Dladla’s family access to see his two children during weekends and school holidays. And he was ordered not to influence his children against Dladla’s family.

The children currently live with Moleko’s girlfriend in Noordwyk.

Failure to obey these orders, Moleko’s bail will be revoked. And he will be arrested and taken into police custody, the court said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content