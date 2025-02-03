Case of robbery suspects nabbed at Mandela’s house postponed

The court case for four people who were detained at the home of former president Nelson Mandela in the Houghton Estate in January after an illegal firearm and a hijacked car were discovered on the former statesman’s premises was postponed to Friday.

Shaylin Moodly (31), Mohau Mbele (28), Shadrack Reddy (42), and Nikita Kruger (26) appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, and assault.

The defendants are accused of robbing, abducting, and assaulting an e-hailing driver and hijacking his car early on January 8.

It is alleged that they requested an e-hailing ride but instead allegedly robbed the driver of his vehicle.

The driver was allegedly robbed of R800 and an additional R300 from their account.

Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi stated during Monday’s court proceedings that the state is prepared to move forward with the accused’s formal bail application.

Terrence Chauke of Legal Aid South Africa, the accused’s lawyer, stated that he still needs more time to speak with his clients before filing a formal bail application.

All accused remanded in custody

The matter was postponed to Friday for Chauke to consult with his clients and for their formal bail application. All four accused remain in custody.

The accused were taken into custody in January along with Mbuso Mandela, Mandela’s grandson.

After being detained for interrogation, Mbuso was later freed because there was not enough proof to connect him to the alleged crimes.

He was never formally charged with the crimes that the four accused allegedly committed.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said in January: “The NPA will await the finalisation of outstanding investigations against them before deciding whether they should be prosecuted.”

The accused allegedly stole a white Toyota Corolla driven by an Uber driver on Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands on January 8. The e-hailing driver was unharmed.

