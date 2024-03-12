Case of suspect in another Joburg building fire postponed

The case against Bonisiwe Gumede, who doused her room with petrol and set it alight, was postponed to May 10, 2024. The incident happened in a downtown Joburg apartment building. A couple who was sleeping in the room next to Gumede’s died as a result of the fire.

Second deadly building fire in months

The fire incident on January 21 killed two people and destroyed properties of others who lived in the derelict Express Building on Nugget Street.

This was the second arson attack. In August last year the Usindiso Building fire in Marshalltown claimed the lives of 77 people and injured 88 more.

Gumede was allegedly fighting with her lover when she started the fire in a fit of rage.

Brief court appearance

The 30-year-old made a brief appearance before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

She spotted the same old navy jacket and grey sweat pants she wore in her previous two appearances. Her hair was plaited.

Outside court, defence attorney Tutula Nduna said the case was postponed because investigations are not complete.

“As the defence, we have decided to give the state more time to collect all the outstanding evidence. The photo album and fire report are outstanding,” she said.

Gumede is held in police custody at the Diepkloof prison, commonly known as Sun City prison in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Argument over cheating caused suspect to snap

It is alleged that Gumede and her partner had a heated fight that turned violent. This after she found out that he was seeing someone else.

Msongelwa Mnisi, who is the uncle of the deceased Sizwe Cele, stood outside the court with his wife and other family members.

Some frowned at the verdict, while others remained silent.

Victim finally laid to rest

Mnisi told the media that the family is at peace as they buried Cele on March 2 in Mpumalanga. This was shortly after his DNA swaps were confirmed on February 26.

“We will allow the law to take its course. They are still investigating the case, we will just have to be patient. [As a family, we are] at peace since we laid our family member to rest. The siblings of the boy are not coping. Time will heal,” Mnisi said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content