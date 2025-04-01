Case of woman who was brutally attacked in taxi stalls

Lebogang Mkhonwana, who was allegedly drugged, robbed and attacked by a taxi driver, is still waiting for justice as her case continues to face delays at the Moretele Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhonwana told Sunday World that the incident, which took place when she was the last passenger in a taxi, has left her traumatised, and the repeated postponements have only added to her frustration. The case has been ongoing since August 22.

The trial recently suffered another setback when court staff were unable to locate the key to the private room where she was due to testify.

Due to the emotional toll of the case, special arrangements had been made for her to give evidence in a separate space while others watched via a screen. However, when the key could not be found, proceedings were postponed.

“It was frustrating because everything looked so disorganised, as if they did not know it was my court date. They kept running around and openly asking about the key in front of us, showing no shame in their disorder.

“I felt that this was another tactic to delay the case. I don’t think they understand or care that I continuously have to take days off. Worse, it is emotionally difficult to deal with this,” said Mkhonwana.

Determined to see justice served, she offered to testify in open court despite her distress, but her request was denied.

She told Sunday World that these delays have left her frustrated and questioning the legal system’s ability to handle gender-based violence (GBV) cases effectively.

“I did not know this person, he was just a driver and I was a passenger. All he had to do was take me to my destination, but he felt I deserved to be treated as he treated me on that day,” she said.

Mkhonwana also wrote to the senior prosecutor’s office to express her dissatisfaction with the handling of the case.

She detailed her ongoing struggle with sleepless nights and nightmares and said she is emotionally and physically drained by the delays.

“The court’s electronic equipment’s failure should not be the reason for postponement. The prosecution should have made sure that everything was in working condition before calling us to court.

“It is not right to spend the whole day in court only to be told to go back home without any progress made. I hope my dissatisfaction will receive your favourable consideration. I have entrusted the state to give me closure,” reads part of the letter.

