Case postponed again for Zimbabwean woman after killing husband with ‘spade’

Johannesburg – A brutal murder case against Zimbabwean woman has been postponed by the Mogwase Magistrate Court to 21 September 2021 for bail application.

The 42-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in July 2015.

According to North West’s National Prosecution Authority spokesperson’s Henry Mamothame, the magistrate opted for postponement of the case due to issues with the evidence.

“The postponement was effected due to technical glitches that were experienced with court recording devices.

The state and the defense attorney agreed on the date for the commencement of the bail application,” he addressed.

It is reported that the state intends to oppose bail to the accused

In July 2015, the fight occurred between the accused, Nancy Majonhi and her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City, North West.

Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

“She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out,” an issued statement from NPA read.

“Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing,” the statement further read.

It is further alleged that Majonhi fled to her home country, where she later confessed to her family and in-laws that she killed her husband.

The families arranged to come to South Africa, Sun City where the accused handed herself over to the police.

She later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago.

According to NPA, an investigation by the police is underway and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests.

Thomas Lethoba