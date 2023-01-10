Cash-in-transit robbery suspect back in court on Friday

Cash-in-transit robbery suspect, Khumo Maleshane, has appeared before the Wolmaransstad magistrate’s court and the matter was postponed to Friday.

Maleshane, 29, was arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation assisted by members of SAPS crime intelligence, K9 unit and visible policing in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery on January 5.

“It is alleged that on Thursday, January 5 at 7am, a group of suspects allegedly rammed into a cash van that was en-route to Wolmaransstad from Klerksdorp causing the cash van to veer off the road.

“The armed suspects allegedly then bombed the cash van and made off with an undisclosed amount of money and two firearms belonging to the security officers,” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Maleshane, who was arrested later on the day of the robbery, was found in a vehicle that allegedly fitted the description of one of the vehicles at the crime scene.

He was also reportedly found in possession of over R60 000. The vehicle and the money were seized for further investigation.

“The accused is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and contravention of the Explosives Act,” said Rikhotso, adding that Maleshane was remanded in police custody.

