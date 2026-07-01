Cat Matlala faces possible 12-year prison term as case postponed

There was no final decision on Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s sentence when he appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez postponed the matter to allow the state and the defence more time to consider the court’s proposed sentence.

“I have been informed by the state that the discussion is ongoing between you and your legal team, as well as the prosecution, pertaining to the court’s sentence presented to you,” Du Preez told Matlala.

“I reiterate that you do not stand before me convicted of an offence before a sentence per the court’s recommended sentence. The matter is then postponed until July 13, 2026. It is a Monday. The court is to commence at 8 o’clock that morning with these proceedings. We trust that there will then be an outcome. Do you understand, sir?” the magistrate said.

“Yes, I do,” Matlala replied.

Plea and sentence deal rejected

The postponement comes after Du Preez earlier rejected a plea and sentence agreement between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Matlala, finding that the proposed effective eight-year prison sentence was not just.

In a lengthy judgment, the magistrate found that the agreement placed too much emphasis on Matlala’s cooperation with investigators instead of the seriousness of the offences he admitted to.

“On the information placed before me, it was accused one who was the kingpin in the defrauding of the South African Police Service, assisted by persons holding office within the police service,” Du Preez said.

The magistrate found that Matlala was the mastermind behind the fraudulent SAPS tender worth more than R228-million, saying he initiated the scheme, oversaw the submission of fraudulent tender documents and orchestrated corrupt payments to ensure the contract was awarded.

‘No genuine remorse’

Du Preez also rejected submissions that Matlala had shown genuine remorse by agreeing to cooperate with the NPA.

“I am not persuaded that accused one, and by implication accused two and three, have genuine remorse,” he said, adding that Matlala’s willingness to assist investigators only came after his arrest.

While acknowledging that Matlala’s cooperation could help authorities pursue other suspects, the magistrate said it could not come at the expense of justice.

He proposed what the court considered to be a just sentence of an effective 12 years’ imprisonment for Matlala, instead of the effective eight years agreed to by the state and the defence. However, the proposal is not binding unless both parties accept it.

ALSO READ: Court cites ‘devious, deceptive mind’ in rejecting Cat Matlala plea deal

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content