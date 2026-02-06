Cat Matlala-linked businessman ordered back to Madlanga commission in March

The Madlanga commission of inquiry, sitting in Pretoria, has ordered Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala-linked businessman Suleiman Carrim to return to testify on March 9 and 10, and on further dates if necessary.

Carrim, the ANC-linked businessman, has been accused of accepting R2.5-million for helping criminally accused Matlala obtain payments related to his R360-million SAPS contract, which was later cancelled.

Witness statement due by 27th

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga also directed that Carrim submit his witness statement by February 27.

The directive follows submissions by Carrim’s legal team, led by Advocate Kameel Premhid, who told the commission that they had only received the detailed evidentiary bundle outlining the allegations against Carrim on Thursday.

Premhid argued that this left the defence with insufficient time to properly prepare their client.

Chief evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson pushed back. He told the commission that Carrim’s legal team had not always been willing to cooperate with the commission’s legal representatives. He said the attorneys had maintained that Carrim should not be “ambushed”.

Premhid responded that now that the defence team fully understood the nature of the allegations against their client, they required additional time to prepare an adequate response.

Earlier deadline agreed on

Justice Madlanga questioned whether the defence could submit the witness statement by February 27 rather than the initially proposed March 3 deadline. He expressed concern that a later submission would leave insufficient time for the filing of any supplementary statements. And for commissioners to properly consider the evidence.

Premhid agreed to the earlier deadline.

“The matter has been postponed to 9 and 10 March 2026 for testimony on those days and beyond, if need be. And Mr Carrim is to remain in attendance until excused by the commission,” Madlanga said.

“Mr Carrim is also expected to furnish his witness statement no later than 27 February 2026.”

Carrim had initially lodged an urgent bid with the Johannesburg High Court to interdict the commission from subpoenaing him to appear before it.

However, on Thursday the high court ordered for him to appear before the commission.

