Cat Matlala pleads guilty in SAPS tender corruption case

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to a controversial multi-million-rand South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

Matlala appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning, where the court heard that he intends to admit guilt on all charges brought against him.

Part of plea and sentence agreement

His guilty plea forms part of a plea and sentence agreement reached with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). The agreement reportedly includes a deviation from the prescribed sentence, although the final outcome remains subject to the court’s approval.

The charges stem from allegations surrounding a lucrative SAPS contract awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The tender has been at the centre of claims of fraud, corruption and undue influence in the procurement process.

Matlala’s appearance follows the separation of his case from that of his co-accused. This allows the plea and sentence agreement to be considered independently by the court.

During proceedings, the court was informed that Matlala has consistently indicated his intention to plead guilty. This is since his first appearance in the matter.

The plea and sentence agreement is now before the magistrate, who will decide whether to ratify the arrangement and formally accept the guilty plea.

Read More: Cat Matlala trial split from Fannie Masemola in SAPS tender fraud case

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