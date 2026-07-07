Cat Matlala’s brief Madlanga moment

The commission has postponed the testimony of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to 15 July 2026 after his legal team requested additional time to file his statement.

Evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello addressed the commission on Tuesday morning while Matlala appeared virtually.

Request for extension to submit statement

Sello told the commission that Matlala had been served with a subpoena to testify but that his legal team had requested an extension to submit a statement in response to the Regulation 10.6 notice.

“Over a period of time, the evidence leaders have been in engagement with his legal advisors. The position we find ourselves in is that his statement, in response to their notice, the regulation 10.6 notice that was due, is not ready, and an extension was requested, which was granted, due to either difficulties it could not be completed in time,” said Sello.

He added that the commission had still not received the statement.

“In light of where we are, and the rollovers that happened from last week, impacting this week, we appear before you today (Tuesday) to request a postponement and an extension of that subpoena to a new date on which he then will appear to testify. The date we have in mind is the 15th of July 2026,” Sello added.

Statement to be filed Wednesday

Matlala’s legal representative, Advocate Anneline van den Heever, confirmed that delays had occurred but clarified that no party was to blame.

“We agreed that the new date that’s been arranged is the 15th, we’re indebted to our learned friend, and her colleagues for arranging this with us. There’s one small issue that we’re going to sort out now. And I’ve got no objection to the subpoena being extended to the 15th. Thank you very much.”

Sello confirmed that all parties had agreed the statement would be submitted on Wednesday.

“Mr. Matlala, the hearing of your testimony is postponed to 15 July 2026. Your statement must be filed by tomorrow.”

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