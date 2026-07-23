Cat Matlala’s lawyer challenges security guard’s account in attempted murder trial

The defence for alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala continued its cross-examination of state witness Mzamo Cele on Thursday, questioning aspects of his testimony about the attempted murder of businessman and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Representing Matlala, Adv Anneline van den Heever focused on Cele’s evidence regarding the arrival of an ambulance at the Centurion Golf Estate shortly after the shooting.

Exchange over ‘deceased person’

She began by asking why Cele had told the court that the ambulance had arrived to collect a deceased person.

However, state prosecutor Elize LeRoux interrupted, arguing that the witness had not stated it as fact.

“He said it was an expectation that someone died due to the shooting, he didn’t say it was a fact.”

Van den Heever persisted with her questioning.

“Who was supposed to be dead then in the crime scene sir,” she asked.

“Mr Sibanyoni perhaps, because he was the one who got shot,” Cele replied.

“Why did you tell the court that the ambulance came because someone must’ve died,” asked van den Heever.

“That is a lie,” he responded.

“I never told anyone that someone had died, but when the ambulance arrived they said they were there because someone must’ve died.”

‘Sibanyoni did not board ambulance’

Cele further testified that Sibanyoni did not leave the scene in the ambulance despite having sustained gunshot wounds.

“He said he would never leave with the ambulance, he refused to use it and was transported by security,” Cele added.

The testimony relates to the events of August 10, 2022, when Sibanyoni was ambushed shortly after arriving at the Centurion Golf Estate in a red Ferrari.

Earlier this week, Cele told the Johannesburg High Court that a white BMW drove slowly past the estate entrance before making a U-turn and stopping near Sibanyoni’s vehicle.

Two armed men allegedly jumped out carrying AK-47 rifles and immediately opened fire. Cele testified that the first shot was fired at him after the gunmen realised he had spotted them. He returned fire with his service pistol while Sibanyoni and others ran into the estate for safety.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and the attempted murders of Sibanyoni, actress Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seun Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys. The state alleges Matlala orchestrated the failed hit on Sibanyoni, an accusation all the accused deny.

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